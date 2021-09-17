-$0.24 EPS Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. Coherus BioSciences reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 146,989 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 625,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares during the period.

CHRS traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $17.24. 25,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,319. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.