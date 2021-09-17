$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.33. Vera Bradley reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $344.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,912,000 after buying an additional 172,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.