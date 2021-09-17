$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Heartland Express by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

