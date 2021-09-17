$0.32 EPS Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $16.71 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $334.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.