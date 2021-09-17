$0.33 EPS Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. RingCentral posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $8.20 on Friday, hitting $232.81. 2,499,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.66. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $212.66 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.64.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

