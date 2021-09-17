$0.33 EPS Expected for SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.00. SWK had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 49.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SWK by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SWK by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SWK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKH traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 216,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,463. SWK has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $245.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

