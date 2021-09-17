$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.57. 1,025,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,789. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 21.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 74.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,786,000 after buying an additional 194,890 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,002,000 after buying an additional 77,470 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 58.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,119 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.