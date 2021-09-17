-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.36). AudioEye reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

AEYE stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. 423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,654. The stock has a market cap of $130.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.14. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $77,491.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,756 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,624.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AudioEye by 2,094.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AudioEye by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AudioEye by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.