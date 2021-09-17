$0.38 EPS Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -176.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,429 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 67,345 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,599,000 after buying an additional 406,800 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

