-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.33). Rite Aid reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 268%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rite Aid.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
A number of brokerages recently commented on RAD. TheStreet lowered Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research
upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Rite Aid by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Rite Aid by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Rite Aid by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RAD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $958.51 million, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35.
About Rite Aid
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
