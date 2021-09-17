$0.45 EPS Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,873. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $226.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

