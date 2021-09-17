$0.49 EPS Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 444.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $152.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -113.74 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.80. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $153.18.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,476 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

