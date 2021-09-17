-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.49). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.03. 17,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,706. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,187.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 55.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

