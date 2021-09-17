$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. 1,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,005. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

