$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.16. 1,379,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

