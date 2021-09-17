-$0.72 EPS Expected for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Lyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

LYRA traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.77. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $114.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.69. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $16.50.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

