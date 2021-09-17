$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. The Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.99. 136,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,299,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.00. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

