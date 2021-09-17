$0.88 EPS Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.85. First Business Financial Services reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth $1,659,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 74,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. 54,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

