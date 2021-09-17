$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Copart posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after buying an additional 133,183 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after buying an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.84. 24,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.55 and its 200-day moving average is $128.66. Copart has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.