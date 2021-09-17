0xcert Market Capitalization Achieves $825,047.06 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xcert has a market cap of $825,047.06 and $87,606.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00130341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044914 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

