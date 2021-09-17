$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Shares of AEO opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $38.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $3,059,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 119,804 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $163,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $5,363,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $679,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

