$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.21.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after buying an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Quanta Services by 154.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 209.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after purchasing an additional 547,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Quanta Services by 452.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after purchasing an additional 538,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.42. 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average of $94.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

