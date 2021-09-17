$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post sales of $1.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

BECN opened at $51.13 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

