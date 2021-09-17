$11.00 Million in Sales Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to announce $11.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.87 million and the highest is $11.13 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $9.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $51.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.25 million to $53.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.14 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELYS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $121.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 5.16.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

