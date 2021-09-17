1,200,000 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Acquired by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,000. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III makes up about 0.8% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned 6.88% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIII. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $974,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,412,000.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.68. 27,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,083. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

