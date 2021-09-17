$121.43 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce sales of $121.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.20 million and the highest is $121.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $126.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $486.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.47 million to $487.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $512.31 million, with estimates ranging from $508.15 million to $516.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 67.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,073,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

