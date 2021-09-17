$122.37 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will announce $122.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.50 million. Alteryx reported sales of $129.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $525.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.46 million to $527.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $613.83 million, with estimates ranging from $564.40 million to $637.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AYX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $154.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,337,925. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in Alteryx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,947,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alteryx by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

