130,000 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,036,000. Universal Health Services makes up about 2.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Universal Health Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHS. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.15.

UHS stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.40. 11,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.