$143.44 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to post $143.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.87 million and the lowest is $137.00 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $108.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $515.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $522.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $664.71 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $743.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

MESA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $7.64 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $274.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 45,309 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.