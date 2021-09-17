145,000 Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Bought by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vaxcyte as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at $1,316,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 30.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,254 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $115,757.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,120. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,210. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.