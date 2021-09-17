$146.63 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce sales of $146.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.90 million and the highest is $150.00 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $112.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $572.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $576.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $603.93 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $616.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 123.33 and a beta of 1.43. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 34.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,993 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 89.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

