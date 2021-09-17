$15.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to report sales of $15.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.52 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $60.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 billion to $63.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $66.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.19 billion to $67.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

