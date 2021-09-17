$17.28 Million in Sales Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report sales of $17.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.20 million and the highest is $17.35 million. Asure Software reported sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $71.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.98 million to $72.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.26 million, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $78.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 755,282 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 120,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116,524 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 105,040 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.28 on Friday. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.