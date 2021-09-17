$17.28 Million in Sales Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report sales of $17.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.20 million and the highest is $17.35 million. Asure Software reported sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $71.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.98 million to $72.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.26 million, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $78.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 755,282 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 120,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116,524 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 105,040 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.28 on Friday. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41.
Asure Software Company Profile
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
