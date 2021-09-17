$173.76 Million in Sales Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to announce sales of $173.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.60 million and the lowest is $170.91 million. ATN International reported sales of $111.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $608.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.25 million to $611.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $753.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ATN International by 91,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ATN International during the second quarter worth $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATN International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ATN International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 42.3% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ATN International has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $732.28 million, a PE ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

