$177.15 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce sales of $177.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.70 million and the lowest is $174.34 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $158.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $714.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.46 million to $716.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $745.50 million to $780.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

ALRM opened at $82.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,286,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.