18,094 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.3% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.56 and a 12-month high of $88.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.33.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.