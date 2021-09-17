1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CEO Buys $973,500.00 in Stock

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CEO Albert Fouerti bought 330,000 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $973,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GOED stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,466. The firm has a market cap of $300.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Get 1847 Goedeker alerts:

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.07 million for the quarter. 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 29.50% and a negative net margin of 14.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter worth $4,467,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter worth $3,422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter worth $3,136,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter worth $1,835,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.