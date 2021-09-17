1inch (1INCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $350.01 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, 1inch has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One 1inch coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00006643 BTC on exchanges. 1inch has a total market cap of $570.65 million and $350.01 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00132855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

1INCH is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

