$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will post sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARKO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $10.16 on Friday. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arko by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arko by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

