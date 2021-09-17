2,000,000 Shares in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Bought by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,000. FTAC Hera Acquisition comprises 1.3% of CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.84% of FTAC Hera Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HERA remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,678. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

