213,000 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Acquired by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 213,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,829,000. Coupa Software accounts for approximately 5.7% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Coupa Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.18.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.92. The stock had a trading volume of 36,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.16.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $564,026.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,519.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,039 shares of company stock worth $26,519,756. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

