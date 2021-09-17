22,148 Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,236.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,888,000 after acquiring an additional 427,537 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 438,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 50,359 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 397,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 36,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01.

