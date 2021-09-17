$235.63 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post $235.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.00 million and the highest is $240.40 million. BankUnited posted sales of $223.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $934.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $916.70 million to $948.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $991.91 million, with estimates ranging from $941.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BankUnited by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after acquiring an additional 610,241 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 343,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

