25,263 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $426.26. 48,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $398.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $434.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

