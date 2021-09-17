$29.14 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will post $29.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.02 million to $30.25 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $19.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $108.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.93 million to $110.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $147.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 594,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 584,250 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $13,670,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $12,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth $6,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.56. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

