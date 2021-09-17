$299.85 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report $299.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.20 million to $334.26 million. Zumiez reported sales of $270.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $994.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 93.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

