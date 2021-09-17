$336.88 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce $336.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $341.80 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $310.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

NYSE AMH opened at $40.31 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

