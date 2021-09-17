34,700 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,278,000 after acquiring an additional 326,075 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 456,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 447,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 37,978 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $72.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $74.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.65.

