360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on QFIN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter worth about $7,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 402.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after buying an additional 772,935 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 162,967 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.