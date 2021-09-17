363,876 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 363,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of -813.00 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

